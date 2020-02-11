Altered Carbon Season 2 Trailer: Rebooted Kovacs, a New Foe and Quell on a Blade-Slinging Rampage

RELATED STORIES Locke & Key Recap: Did Season 1 Finale Leave You 'So Hungry' for More?

Time to dust off your stacks: Altered Carbon‘s long-awaited Season 2 trailer is finally here.

The dystopian drama returns on Thursday, Feb. 27; Netflix on Tuesday released a full-length trailer highlighting all of the angst and armaments in store for the series’ eight-episode sophomore season.

Fans of Season 1 will notice a huge change right from the start: Anthony Mackie (Marvel’s Avengers movies) is now playing Takeshi Kovacs, the role originated by Joel Kinnaman in Season 1. The spot touches briefly on Kovacs’ consciousness being transferred to a new body — or, in the series’ parlance, new “sleeve” — but then it gets down to futuristic business.

Season 2 finds Kovacs still on the hunt for his love, Quellcrist Falconer (Renée Elise Goldsberry) and back on his home planet of Harlan’s world. “All the godforsaken rocks we’ve been to, and we’re right back where we started,” he grouses in the trailer.

While there, he winds up investigating a string of murders, and the investigation soon becomes entwined with his hunt for Quell. He’s still got his AI Poe (Chris Conner) along to help, but it’s unclear how much the artificial intelligence will help when Kovacs comes into the realm of Danica Harlan (Power‘s Lela Loren), who’s now ruling his birth planet.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the trailer, then hit the comments with all of your thoughts/hopes/worries/predictions about the new season!