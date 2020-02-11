TV Ratings: All American Rises, All Rise Ties Series High, 9-1-1: Lone Star Slips

In the latest TV ratings, The CW’s All American delivered 812,000 total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, ticking up in both measures to mark best-since-season premiere numbers. Leading out of that, a dynamite episode of Black Lightning (653K/0.2, TVLine reader grade “A”) dropped a few eyeballs and was flat in the demo..

FOX | 9-1-1: Lone Star (5.7 mil/1.0) lost 11 and 23 percent of last Monday’s Super Bowl-promoted afterglow, while Prodigal Son (3.1 mil/0.7) dipped a tenth.

ABC | The Bachelor drew 6.4 million total viewers and a 1.8 demo rating, up 12 percent and two tenths from last week and dominating the night in the demo. Leading out of that, The Good Doctor (5.6 mil/0.9) ticked up in the demo

NBC | AGT Champions (7.2 mi/1.0) and Manifest (3.7 mil/0.6) each dipped a tenth in the demo, though the former commanded Monday’s largest audience.

CBS | The Neighborhood (6.4 mil/0.9) and Bull (6.3 mil/0.7) ticked up, All Rise (5.6 mil/0.7) matched its series high in the demo and Bob Hearts Abishola (6 mil/0.7) was steady.

