The Flash First Look: Ralph (Finally!) Meets His Lady Love Sue Dearbon

Ralph Dibny’s love life is looking up! After much teasing, The Flash will introduce the P.I.’s DC Comics love interest Sue Dearbon in the Feb. 18 episode (The CW, 8/7c), and TVLine has your first look at the potential future couple.

As TVLine exclusively reported, Natalie Dreyfuss, whose past TV credits include The CW’s The Originals and CMT’s Still the King, will recur as Sue Dearbon, who is described as possessing a fierce intelligence and a spitfire personality. She is the daughter to one of Central City’s most wealthy families, but there’s much more to Sue than just the socialite reputation that always precedes her, as Ralph will discover.

According to the official description for the episode, appropriately titled “A Girl Named Sue,” “after months of searching for Sue Dearbon, Ralph gets a lead on her whereabouts and finally comes face to face with his missing client. However, Sue refuses to return home to her family, and instead, takes Ralph on a daring adventure.”

Elsewhere, “Iris faces a new challenge” — perhaps having to do with whatever she’s discussing with Eva (played by Efrat Dor) in the attached photos? — “while Barry considers a potentially dangerous request from a trusted source.”

