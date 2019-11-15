The Flash's Sue Dearbon Is Found: Natalie Dreyfuss Lands Recurring Role

RELATED STORIES Legacies EP on Hope's Latest Sacrifice and Vardemus' Jaw-Dropping Reveal -- Plus, Find Out Who's Visiting Freya

It looks like Ralph Dibny’s missing person case is destined to be solved, now that The Flash has cast the role of Sue Dearbon.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Natalie Dreyfuss, whose past TV credits include The CW’s The Originals and CMT’s Still the King, has been cast as the woman who, in DC Comics lore, eventually becomes the Elongated Man’s missus.

Described as possessing a fierce intelligence and a spitfire personality, Sue Dearbon is the daughter to one of Central City’s most wealthy families. But there’s much more to Sue than just the socialite reputation that always precedes her, which master detective Ralph will discover when they finally meet later during Season 6.

Dreyfuss’ previous TV credits also include Aim High, The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Rita Rocks, plus episodes of Will & Grace (as Jack’s daughter-in-law), Baby Daddy and True Blood.

The Flash resumes Season 6 on Tuesday, Nov. 19, with Episode 6. The following week brings “The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 1” aka the first half of the midseason finale, which concludes on Dec. 3. The Arrowverse will then dive into the five-part “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event, which begins Sunday, Dec. 8 (on a special episode of Supergirl) and continues Monday, Dec. 9 (with a special episode of Batwoman) and Tuesday, Dec. 10 (on The Flash). Parts 4 and 5 will air Tuesday, Jan. 14, as back-to-back episodes of Arrow and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

