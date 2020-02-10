Prodigal Son: Dermot Mulroney Set to Recur — And Martin Won't Like It!

RELATED STORIES 9-1-1: Lone Star Adds Natalie Zea as Owen's New Love Interest (Exclusive)

Prodigal Son‘s Martin Whitly is about to feel a little insecure, thanks to the arrival of Dermot Mulroney.

TVLine has learned that Mulroney will recur on the Fox drama, appearing in the final five episodes of its freshman run.

The actor will play Nicholas Endicott, a charming and sophisticated New York City billionaire and patron of the arts, who is also an old friend of Jessica’s (Bellamy Young) from before Martin’s arrest. When both Jessica and Nicholas witness a murder, they are thrust back into each other’s lives, much to Martin’s disdain.

Mulroney will make his debut in the show’s March 30 episode. His long list of recent TV credits includes The Righteous Gemstones, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Arrested Development and Station 19.

New episodes of Prodigal Son air Mondays at 9/8c. As Fox entertainment president Michael Thorn recently teased to TVLine, the drama is heading toward a “very twisty” Season 1 finale: “All I’ll say is that the family is even more complicated than you think it is.”

