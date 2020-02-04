Tom Hiddleston to Star in Netflix Political Thriller White Stork

RELATED STORIES Spinning Out Cancelled at Netflix

Tom Hiddleston is coming back to TV, and not just to play Loki: The Avengers star has signed on to star in the Netflix political thriller White Stork, our sister site Deadline is reporting.

Hiddleston will play politician James Cooper, who’s running for a parliament seat in the UK. But a woman who’s tasked with vetting him “quickly uncovers potentially damaging secrets buried deep in James’ past,” according to the official description. Those secrets “will threaten to blow everything apart — his career, his marriage, even the powerful people backing his campaign.” Netflix has already handed the series a 10-episode order, with Christopher Dunlop (Deep State) serving as writer, creator and executive producer. Kristoffer Nyholm (Taboo) will direct the series.

Though he’s best known for playing the villainous trickster Loki in the Marvel cinematic universe, including appearances in Thor and The Avengers, Hiddleston has also spent time on the small screen recently, winning a Golden Globe and earning an Emmy nomination for his lead role opposite Hugh Laurie in the AMC spy thriller The Night Manager. And yes, Hiddleston is also set to reprise his Marvel role in the upcoming Disney+ series Loki, taking place after the events of Avengers: Endgame and set to debut next year.