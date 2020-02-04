Ray Donovan Cancelled Sans Closure: 10 Questions Forever Unanswered

Ray Donovan‘s surprise cancellation means that the Season 7 finale must now function as the Showtime drama’s series finale. And that would be all well and good had the episode featured even a modicum of closure. Unfortunately, “You’ll Never Walk Alone” — which aired on Jan. 19 — left the fate of nearly every character up in the air. Ray Donovan Cancelled: 10 Questions Forever Unanswered

Showtime confirmed on Tuesday that the Liev Schreiber-fronted drama would not be back for Season 8, telling TVLine in a statement, “After seven incredible seasons, Ray Donovan has concluded its run on Showtime. We are proud that the series ended amid such strong viewership and on such a powerful note. Our deepest thanks go to Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, showrunner David Hollander and the entire cast and crew, past and present, for their dedicated work.”

As fans mourn the show’s demise, we bemoan via the attached gallerythe 10 biggest unsolved narrative mysteries the show leaves behind (click here for direct access).