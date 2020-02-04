Altered Carbon: See Anthony Mackie as Kovacs in New Teaser Trailer, Photos

RELATED STORIES Ashton Kutcher Explains Why It Was Time to End The Ranch, Takes a Swipe at Two and a Half Men

New sleeve, same Kovacs.

On Tuesday, Netflix released a new Season 2 teaser trailer and first look photos for Altered Carbon, the sci-fi drama that follows Takeshi Kovacs — the character now played by Anthony Mackie (The Hurt Locker), taking over from Season 1’s Joel Kinnaman. (Because the show has established that the same person’s consciousness can exist in more than one body, or “sleeve,” this isn’t as weird as it might seem.)

Season 2’s cast also will introduce Lela Loren (Power) as Danica Harlan, governor of Harlan’s World; Simone Missick (All Rise) as Trepp, a bounty hunter; James Saito (The Terror) as Tanaseda Hideki, a centuries-old organized crime boss with a ton of influence on Harlan’s World; and Dina Shihabi (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) as DIG 301, an artificial intelligence designed to assist archaeologists.

Returning cast members include Chris Conner, who plays hospitality AI Poe, and Renee Elise Goldsberry, who plays Kovacs’ long-lost love/revolutionary Quellcrist Falconer.

We’re not sure exactly what’s going on in the photos below — which feature Mackie, Loren, Conner and Shihabi — but given what we know about the dystopia that exists in Altered Carbon, it’s probably not good.

Altered Carbon will return on Thursday, Feb. 27. Take a good look at the photos above to get your first glimpse of Mackie in the role, then hit the comments with your thoughts!