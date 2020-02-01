Ratings: Hiatus-Bound Magnum Ties for Friday Demo Win; ABC Sitcoms Go Low

With its winter finale, CBS’ Magnum P.I. this Friday drew 7.1 million total viewers — its second largest audience of the season — while holding steady with a 0.7 rating, landing in a three-way tie for the nightly demo win.

Bookending the hiatus-bound drama, Hawaii Five-0 (7.5 mil/0.7) and Blue Bloods (7.5 mil/0.6) each ticked down in the demo.

MacGyver opens Season 4 next Friday at 8/7c, nudging Five-0 back to its usual time slot. 7 Bubble Shows We're Worried About

Elsewhere….

FOX | Friday Night SmackDown (2.4 mil/0.7) was steady, tying Magnum and Five-0 for the nightly demo win.

NBC | Tyler Perry Presents Lincoln Rhyme, the Hunt for the Collector of Bones: New York (3.3 mil/0.4) dipped again in audience but stabilized in the demo with Episode 3.

THE CW | Charmed (648K/0.2) and Dynasty (350K/0.1) each held steady in the demo, with the latter improving on last week’s all-time audience low.

ABC | American Housewife (3.2 mil/0.5) and Fresh Off the Boat (2.23 mil/0.3) each tied their all-time demo lows while delivering their second-smallest audiences ever.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives.

