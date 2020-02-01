RELATED STORIES Kiefer Sutherland Joins Quibi's Fugitive Reboot as 'Legendary' Detective

Kiefer Sutherland Joins Quibi's Fugitive Reboot as 'Legendary' Detective TVLine Items: Cuphead Gets Netflix Series, The Fugitive Reboot and More

Kiefer Sutherland is tracking down a bombing suspect yet again.

The upcoming video platform Quibi has released a teaser for The Fugitive, its series reboot of the 1993 action flick that will star Sutherland and Narcos‘ Boyd Holbrook.

The trailer, embedded above, shows Sutherland’s Clay Bryce holding a press conference as he searches for an on-the-run fugitive.

The series official description reads, “When a bomb rips through the Los Angeles subway train he’s riding on, blue-collar Mike Ferro (Holbrook) just wants to make sure his wife, Allison, and 10-year-old daughter, Pearl, are safe. But the faulty evidence on the ground and ‘tweet-now, confirm-later’ journalism paint a nightmarish picture: It looks to all the world that Mike was responsible for the heinous act. Wrongfully and very publicly accused, Mike must prove his innocence by uncovering the real perpetrator, before the legendary cop (Sutherland) heading the investigation can apprehend him.”

Stephen Hopkins, who previously worked with Sutherland on 24, is directing and executive-producing. Nick Santora (Scorpion) is writing and executive-producing, along with Basil Iwanyk, Tom Lassally and Albert Torres.

Harrison Ford played the titular man on the run in the ’90s film, while Tommy Lee Jones starred as the U.S. Marshal chasing him. The movie was based on a 1960s ABC series of the same name, and a short-lived 2000 series adaptation ran for 22 episodes on CBS.

Launching Monday, April 6, Quibi (short for “quick bites”) is a mobile-only streaming service that will offer short-form original series, with episodes that run 10 minutes or less. The app will offer two subscription tiers: an ad-supported option for $4.99 per month and an ad-free service for $7.99 per month.

Are you excited to see Sutherland back in action? Let us know your thoughts below!