Criminal Minds' Paget Brewster to Recur on Blood & Treasure's Second Season

RELATED STORIES Evil Finale: Is [Spoiler] Actually Possessed? Show Bosses Weigh In

Evil Finale: Is [Spoiler] Actually Possessed? Show Bosses Weigh In Hawaii Five-0 Boss Eases Fan Concerns About Eddie's Canine PTSD Storyline

Criminal Minds might be approaching its end, but Paget Brewster is staying put at CBS. The actress will recur on Season 2 of the network’s action-drama Blood & Treasure, according to our sister publication Deadline.

Blood & Treasure stars Matt Barr (Sleepy Hollow) as a brilliant antiquities expert who teams with a cunning art thief (played by The Brave‘s Sofia Pernas) to take down a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure. As they criss-cross the world hunting their target, they find themselves at the center of a 2,000-year-old battle for the cradle of civilization.

Brewster will appear in the sophomore run as Sister Lisa, described as a resourceful nun in Rome who possesses a sly sense of humor. While Father Chuck (played by Mark Gagliardi) pursues a mystery, he relies on good friend Sister Lisa for information, knowing that the nuns are “the eyes and ears of the Church.”

Blood & Treasure — which was renewed for Season 2 in June 2019 — is expected to return this summer, while Brewster can currently be seen on Criminal Minds‘ 15th and final season, wrapping Wednesday, Feb. 19. Her recent credits also include BoJack Horseman and Mom.

Your thoughts on Brewster’s post-Criminal Minds role? Drop ’em in the comments section below.