Sarah Shahi Lands Starring Role in 'Steamy' Netflix Dramedy Sex/Life

Sarah Shahi‘s Sex/Life will soon be streaming on Netflix.

The TV vet (Person of Interest, Reverie) has landed the starring role in the “steamy, female-focused” dramedy from UnREAL EP Stacy Rukeyser.

Based on B.B. Easton’s 44 Chapters About 4 Men, Sex/Life — which has received an eight-episode order at Netflix — finds Shahi playing Billie Connelly, a suburban mother of two who goes in search of the sexy, single city girl she used to be a decade earlier. She takes a fantasy-charged trip down memory lane that sets her very married present on a collision course with her wild-child past.

Shahi recently held down recurring roles on Showtime’s City on a Hill and ABC’s The Rookie. She also starred in an episode of of Netflix’s Dolly Parton-themed anthology Heartstrings. Additional credits include Chicago Fire, The L Word and Alias.