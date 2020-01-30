Katharine McPhee Nanny-esque Sitcom Snags Netflix Series Order

RELATED STORIES Live-Action One Piece Series, Based on Popular Manga, Ordered at Netflix

Live-Action One Piece Series, Based on Popular Manga, Ordered at Netflix October Faction Finale Recap: Warlocks, Vampires and One Crazy Battle Royale

Take The Nanny and The Partridge Family and, ahem, smash them together and that’s Katharine McPhee‘s TV comeback vehicle in a nutshell.

TVLine has learned that Netflix has placed a 10-episode, straight-to-series order for Country Comfort, a new multi-cam sitcom starring McPhee as a modern-day, country-tinged version of Fran Drescher’s iconic au pair. Despite the familiar premise, and the fact that Country Comfort hails from longtime Nanny EP Caryn Lucas, the project is not a reboot of CBS’ classic Fran Drescher comedy.

The series finds Smash and Scorpion vet McPhee playing Bailey, a down-on-her-luck country singer who takes a job as a nanny for a rugged cowboy (played by Take Two‘s Eddie Cibrian) and his five children. “With a never-give up attitude and loads of Southern charm, this newbie-nanny is able to navigate the family dynamics and be the mother figure they’ve been missing,” per the official logline. “To her surprise, Bailey also gets the band she’s been missing in this musically talented family who help get her back on the road to stardom.”

The ensemble also includes Ricardo Hurtado (School of Rock) as well as relative newcomers Jamie Martin Mann, Pyper Braun, Shiloh Verrico and Griffin McIntyre.

The Country Comfort pickup comes just three weeks after it was announced that Drescher is shepherding a Broadway musical version of The Nanny with Crazy Ex-Girlfriend duo Rachel Bloom and Adam Schlesinger.