The Nanny to Be a Broadway Musical From Fran Drescher and Rachel Bloom

A queen from Queens will have her day on the Great White Way: The Nanny is being adapted as a Broadway musical, The New York Times reports.

Fran Drescher, who starred in the CBS sitcom for the entirety of its run, is developing the production. The Emmy-winning team of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Rachel Bloom and Adam Schlesinger, Crazy Ex‘s executive music producer, will write the stage show’s music and lyrics. Drescher and Peter Marc Jacobson, who created the television show with her, will write the musical’s book.

Scott and Brian Zeilinger, the team behind the musicals Mean Girls and Dear Evan Hansen, will produce.

The Nanny premiered in 1993 and followed Drescher’s Fran Fine, a door-to-door cosmetics saleswoman who stumbled into a job babysitting three well-to-do children on Manhattan’s tony Upper East Side. Over the course of six seasons, Fran and the children’s father, successful Broadway producer Maxwell Sheffield (played by Charles Shaughnessy), fell in love, married and had children of their own.

Drescher will not play Fran in the musical, per the Times — couldn’t you plotz?! — and other casting has not yet been decided.

The series also starred Daniel Davis as Niles, the Sheffield’s butler, and Lauren Lane as C.C., Maxwell’s business partner who at one point was romantically interested in Maxwell. (Niles and C.C. wound up together by the finale, though.)

