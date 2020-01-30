Good Girls Season 3 Trailer Introduces New Mystery: Who's at Beth's Door?

Now that a certain big bad boy has been eliminated, NBC’s Good Girls are riding high when Season 3 begins. But as teased in the first full-length trailer (obtained exclusively by TVLine), another shoe is definitely going to drop — and apparently right on on Beth’s doorstep!

The new season — which bows Sunday, Feb. 16 at 10/9c — picks up immediately following Rio’s (apparent) murder at the hands of Beth. “He’s gone,” a buoyant Beth announces to partners in crime Ruby and Annie. “We’re free.”

As foreshadowed in the Season 2 finale, the trio use their newfound freedom to go into business for themselves via a counterfeit money scheme. The trailer offers a first look at their elaborate bread-making operation, as well as their unwitting new accomplice (played by House alum Charlyne Yi). Everything appears to be chugging along with nary a hitch when, suddenly, there’s a knock at Beth’s door. The trailer holds back the identity of her special visitor, but the horrified expression on her face makes it crystal clear that the guest in question is most unwelcome. It’s almost like she’s looking at a ghost that she thought she shot to death! (For the record, we have no clue if it is, in fact, a bullet-ridden Rio at her door.) 7 Bubble Shows We're Worried About

As previously reported, NBC ordered three additional episodes of Good Girls, bringing the show’s Season 3 haul to 16. That’s up from Season 2’s 13 episodes and Season 1’s 10 episodes. Also joining the Season 3 cast is Orange Is the New Black vet Jackie Cruz as Rio’s baby momma (with whom a guilty Beth befriends).

