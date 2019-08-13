Good Girls Season 3 Will Be NBC Dramedy's Biggest Yet

RELATED STORIES America's Got Talent Quarterfinals: Who's Going Live First? And Which AGT Favorites Are Returning to the Stage?

America's Got Talent Quarterfinals: Who's Going Live First? And Which AGT Favorites Are Returning to the Stage? The Tonight Show to Air Five Sunday Broadcasts This Fall After NFL Games

NBC is rewarding Good Girls with its biggest season yet.

The Peacock net has increased the NBC dramedy’s upcoming third season by three episodes, bringing the show’s haul to 16, per our sister outlet Variety. That’s up from Season 2’s 13 episodes and Season 1’s 10 episodes.

The news comes amid word that series creator Jenna Bans intends to give Beth (Christina Hendricks), Ruby (Retta) and Annie (Mae Whitman) a new co-conspirator in Season 3. The character’s arrival was foreshadowed in the Season 2 finale when Beth remarked that she knew someone who could assist them with their potential new counterfeit money scheme.

“Annie, Beth and Ruby will definitely need and seek out the expertise of a graphic designer,” Bans teased to TVLine, before adding that this particular someone “might also be a suburban mom with a questionable background and has no interest in being a ‘good’ girl.”

Good Girls Season 3 is slated to premiere on NBC at midseason.