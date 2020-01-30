Cecily Strong to Star in Musical Comedy Series at Apple — Will She Leave SNL?

Is Cecily Strong nearing the end of her Saturday Night Live tenure?

Apple TV+ is close to a series order on a musical comedy produced-by and starring Strong, according to Variety. The as-yet-untitled series “follows a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship when they discover the magical town of Schmigadoon, in which everyone acts as if they’re in a studio musical from the 1940s,” according to the official logline. “They then discover that they can’t leave until they find ‘true love.'”

Despicable Me duo Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio are on board to write and executive-produce; Paul will serve as showrunner. SNL boss Lorne Michaels is also attached as an EP.

Strong’s involvement doesn’t necessarily signal the end of her days at Studio 8H. Aidy Bryant continues to juggle her SNL duties and her starring role on Hulu’s Shrill. Then there’s Kenan Thompson, who is set to topline his own NBC comedy in addition to maintaining series-regular status on NBC’s perennial late-night sketch comedy series. Both of those are similarly EP’d by Michaels. SNL Season 45 Episodes, Ranked

Strong made her SNL debut in 2012, and is currently in her eighth season as a cast member. Her recurring characters include Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro and “The Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation With at a Party.”

In addition to SNL, Strong’s TV credits include episodes of Angie Tribeca, The Awesomes, Man Seeking Woman, Scream Queens and Superstore.