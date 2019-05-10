Kenan Thompson Comedy Snags Series Order at NBC — Will He Leave SNL?

Saturday Night Live veteran Kenan Thompson is indeed ready for prime time: NBC has ordered to series The Kenan Show, a sitcom starring Thompson, TVLine has learned.

The family comedy centers on Thompson’s single father, who strives to be a super dad to his two adorable girls while balancing his job and a relationship with his father-in-law… who “helps” in the most inappropriate ways. Oscar nominee Andy Garcia will play the aforementioned father-in-law, while newcomers Dani Lockett and Dannah Lockett will portray Thompson’s young daughters.

Thompson and SNL boss Lorne Michaels will serve as executive producers on the show, as will Andrew Singer (The Other Two). Jackie Clarke (Superstore), who wrote the pilot script, is also an EP.

But Thompson’s days at Studio 8H aren’t over just yet: An NBC insider confirms that Thompson — the longest-running SNL cast member, with 16 years under his belt — is expected back on the sketchfest next season, echoing what the actor said during a recent Ellen appearance.

“It’s the best job in the world,” he said. “I can’t see myself just walking away from it like that, even with how busy I’ve been.” (Thompson is also on board to executive-produce a revival of All That, the Nickelodeon sketch series where he got his start.)

As NBC’s Upfront presentation approaches on May 13, the network has also ordered to series the legal drama Bluff City Law, immigration comedy Sunnyside, feel-good drama Council of Dads and musical drama Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.