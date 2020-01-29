Fantasy Competition Series The Quest Scores Teen-Centric Reboot on Disney+

Disney+ is taking its subscribers (back) to Everealm with a reboot of ABC’s short-lived fantasy competition series The Quest, TVLine has learned.

Filmed at a castle outside Vienna, Austria, this new version of The Quest is described as “an innovative reality competition” in which “teen contestants will compete in an unfolding drama where they encounter mystical beings and magical encounters that rival their favorite books, games and movies. They will be embedded in a fully immersive, 360-degree world complete with seamless technology, creature design, practical effects and scripted characters who interact dynamically with them.”

The Quest is executive-produced by Court Five’s Mark Ordesky (The Lord of the Rings) and Jane Fleming; Scout Productions’ David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric (Queer Eye); and New Media Collective’s Bertram van Munster, Elise Doganieri and Mark Dziak (The Amazing Race).

A premiere date for the rebooted Quest has not been announced.

The original Quest ran for 10 episodes in 2014, garnering words of praise like “fun” and “interesting” from TVLine readers. One reader equated it to “LARPing on reality TV,” for which they gave “mad props to ABC for sticking their neck out on such a wildcard version of reality!”

