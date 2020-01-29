Live-Action One Piece Series, Based on Popular Manga, Ordered at Netflix

RELATED STORIES October Faction Finale Recap: Warlocks, Vampires and One Crazy Battle Royale

Another beloved Japanese property is getting the Netflix treatment. And this time, it’s really happening. Pinky promise.

Three years after the project was originally announced, the streaming service has formally ordered a 10-episode, live-action first season of One Piece, an immensely popular manga-turned-anime series.

“I know I announced the production of this back in 2017, but these things take time!” creator Eiichiro Oda tweeted on Wednesday. “Preparations have been slowly progressing behind the scenes, and it seems I can finally make the big announcement: Netflix, the world’s leading streaming entertainment service, will be lending us their tremendous production support! This is so encouraging!! How far will the story progress over the 10 episodes of Season 1? Who will be cast!? Please be patient a little longer and stay tuned!!”

One Piece, which has been published weekly in Japan since 1997, follows the exploits of Monkey D. Luffy, a young pirate with special, rubbery abilities. With the help of his gang, the Straw Hat Pirates, Luffy seeks the elusive “One Piece” treasure in the hopes of someday becoming the King of the Pirates.

Oda will executive-produce the series, alongside writer/showrunner Steven Maeda (The X-Files) and writer Matt Owens (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.). Tomorrow Studios’ Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements are also executive producers.

And One Piece is just the latest in a series of manga/anime titles getting a new life on Netflix. A live-action Cowboy Bebop (starring Jon Cho) is also currently in production.

Check out Oda’s exclamation point-heavy post below, then drop a comment with your thoughts. Do you think a live-action series can do One Piece‘s legacy justice?