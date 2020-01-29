RELATED STORIES Da Vinci Code Prequel Series Gets NBC Pilot Order: Who Should Play Langdon?

Good thing Olivia is carrying an umbrella at the start of this exclusive clip from Thursday’s Law & Order: SVU (NBC, 10/9c). Because when it rains, it pours.

As if it’s not bad enough that she has to attend a retirement party for Ed Tucker, aka the former Internal Affairs cop she seriously dated, Liv gets hit by a stunning realization just moments after she walks into the bar where the bash is being held.

“Who’s the woman?” Benson asks her co-workers, nodding to a redhead by Tucker’s side. That’s when it falls to Rollins to deliver the unfortunate news to her boss.

“That’s his new wife,” the detective says as Liv dies a little on the inside.

Fans will recall that Benson and Tucker were together for a long while, but that they broke up in Season 18 when Tucker announced his intention to retire and suggested that Olivia follow him into the next chapter of their lives. But she couldn’t envision a near future where she wasn’t a cop, so they parted ways, with Liv refocusing her energies on the job and raising her young son, Noah.

This week’s official episode synopsis indicates that Tucker’s bash gets even worse after the clip ends, ending in “tragedy.” Elsewhere in the hour, Liv looks into a police officer’s accusations of sexual assault. Holly Robinson Peete (21 Jump Street, Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper) guest-stars.

