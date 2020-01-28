Ratings: 9-1-1: Lone Star Stabilizes With Episode 3, Manifest Eyes a New Low

Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star this Monday delivered 5.5 million total viewers and a 1.0 rating, stabilizing in the demo with its third episode, yet well shy of what sire 9-1-1 averaged in the time slot (6.7 mil/1.4) this fall.

Leading out of that, Prodigal Son (3.2 mil/0.6) dipped a tenth in the demo to mark a series low.

NBC | AGT: Champions (7.3 mil/1.1) held steady, but Manifest (3.7 mil/0.6) dipped in the demo to a new series low.

ABC | The Bachelor (6 mil/1.6) slipped three tenths in the demo, while The Good Doctor (5.7 mil/0.9, TVLine reader grade “A-“) dipped one tenth.

THE CW | All American (676K/0.2) and Black Lightning (670K/0.2) each added eyeballs while steady in the demo.

CBS | Amid a sea of reruns and airing on a special night, Undercover Boss wrapped its blink-and-you-missed-it winter run with season lows of 3.4 mil/0.6.

