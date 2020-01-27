Equalizer Reboot With Queen Latifah in Title Role Gets CBS Pilot Order

RELATED STORIES Pilot Season 2020: Scoop on This Fall's (Possible!) New Shows, Who's In Them

Pilot Season 2020: Scoop on This Fall's (Possible!) New Shows, Who's In Them Katey Sagal Tapped for Erin Brockovich Pilot Rebel, From Grey's Anatomy EP

After hitting the big screen, The Equalizer is headed back to TV: CBS has officially handed a pilot order to a reboot of the late-’80s crime drama, now starring Queen Latifah in the title role, TVLine has learned.

The original series ran on CBS from 1985 to 1989 and starred Edward Woodward as Robert McCall, a former covert operations officer who tried to atone for his past sins by offering, usually free of charge, his services as a troubleshooter, protector and investigator (or what we now simply call a “fixer”).

This “reimagining” of the classic series stars Queen Latifah as “an enigmatic figure who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.” Castle executive producers Andrew Marlowe and Terri Miller will pen the pilot, and original series co-creator Richard Lindheim is also onboard as an EP. (The reboot was first announced back in November.)

Queen Latifah’s previous TV credits include Star, Single Ladies, Living Single and, most recently, ABC’s The Little Mermaid Live, in the role of Ursula.

The original Equalizer series eventually — and we do mean eventually — spawned a big-screen adaptation in 2014, starring Denzel Washington, as well as the 2018 sequel you are probably first hearing about now, The Equalizer 2.