Queen Latifah Is The Equalizer in CBS Reboot From Castle EPs

Robert McCall is now… Roberta McCall? Robbie? Robin…?

Whatever the case, Queen Latifah is set to headline and executive-produce a reboot of The Equalizer, which has been given a pilot production commitment over at CBS. TV Reboots and Revivals: A Complete Guide

The original late-1980s CBS series starred Edward Woodward as Robert McCall, a former covert operations officer who tried to atone for his past sins by offering, usually free of charge, his services as a troubleshooter, protector and investigator. Or what we now simply call a “fixer.”

That series eventually — and we do mean eventually — spawned a big-screen adaptation in 2014, starring Denzel Washington, as well as the 2018 sequel you are probably first hearing about now, The Equalizer 2.

According to our sister site Deadline, Queen Latifah will star as “an enigmatic figure who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.” The multi-hyphenate’s previous TV credits include Star, Single Ladies and Living Single; she will also play no less than Ursula in this Tuesday’s Little Mermaid Live on ABC.

Castle EPs Andrew Marlowe and Terri Miller will pen the Equalizer pilot.