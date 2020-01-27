A Million Little Things Taps Marcia Gay Harden to Play Gary's Estranged Mom

RELATED STORIES Grey's Anatomy: Jesse Williams Is Broadway-Bound -- What Exactly Does This Mean for Jackson?

Grey's Anatomy: Jesse Williams Is Broadway-Bound -- What Exactly Does This Mean for Jackson? A Million Little Things' Gary Confronts Eric in Combative New Photos

Someone get A Million Little Things‘ Gary a rack, because he’s about to have a slew more mommy issues.

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show, Code Black) has been cast as Gary’s mother, TVLine has learned exclusively.

The Oscar winner will play Alice, whom viewers will recall left home a few months after Gary’s seventh birthday. Per the official character description, Alice took off “to follow her acting dreams, knowing that the silver screen and Hollywood were calling.” She’ll first appear in Episode 12, which is slated to air on Thursday, Feb. 6 (ABC, 10/9c).

Series star James Roday tells TVLine he couldn’t wait to film his scenes with Harden. “I don’t want to understate how cool it was that she came up to do an episode of our show,” he says. “I’ve been a fan for as long as I can remember. It was a real privilege for me to get to watch her do her thing, share the space and pick her brain.”

Harden’s extensive TV resume includes The Newsroom, How to Get Away With Murder, Law & Order: SVU, Trophy Wife, Damages and Royal Pains. She currently plays savvy New York City journalist Maggie Brenner on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show.

Are you looking forward to watching Gary and his mom interact after all this time? Hit the comments!