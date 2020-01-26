Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Watch the First 99 Seconds of the Season 7 Premiere

RELATED STORIES Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Finest Are Done Playing 'Noice' in Season 7 Key Art (Exclusive)

The recently demoted Captain Holt struggles to adjust to his new role upon Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s return to NBC.

The network this week released the first 99 seconds of the Season 7 premiere (airing Thursday, Feb. 6, at 8/7c). In the video, Terry rushes into the squad room and interrupts some very important police business — an argument over who would win in a fight without arms! — to inform everyone that there’s been an assassination attempt on a local councilman. The shooter is still at large, and they have to get a move on.

Soon after, Jake is put in charge of the manhunt, and Charles volunteers to be his trusty sidekick: The Boyhunter. (Yeah… he might wanna reconsider that name.) They arrive on the scene to find that civilians have breached the perimeter, and Jake asks who’s in charge. That’s when SNL vet Vanessa Bayer introduces herself as patrol officer Debbie Fogel (get scoop), and tells Peralta that her new partner was assigned crowd control. Little does he know that her aforementioned partner is everyone’s favorite human male.

Season 7 picks up in the aftermath of last May’s two-part finale. After Commissioner Kelly was (sort of) brought to justice, new acting commissioner Madeline Wuntch (recurring guest star Kyra Sedgwick) placed Holt on patrol duty. This followed her discovery that Holt had only served one month as a patrolman before he moved up to detective. He was last seen directing traffic in the middle of a busy intersection.

