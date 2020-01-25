The TVLine-Up: What's Leaving, New and Returning the Week of Jan. 26

RELATED STORIES Quotes of the Week: Evil, The Resident, AGT: The Champions, 'Crisis' and More

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find five season finales (including Evil, Emergence and The L Word), three series finales (including Arrow and The Good Place), three winter finales (including Magnum P.I.‘s last episode until…?) and so much more.

Sunday, January 26

3 pm 2020 Pro Bowl (ESPN)

8 pm The Circus Season 5 premiere (Showtime)

8 pm Grammys (CBS)

8:30 pm Our Cartoon President Season 3 premiere (Showtime)

9 pm American Ninja Warrior: USA vs. the World special (NBC)

9 pm Shameless Season 10 finale (Showtime)

10 pm The L Word: Generation Q Season 1 finale (Showtime)

11 pm Work in Progress Season 1 finale (Showtime)

Monday, January 27

3 am Justin Bieber: Seasons docuseries premiere (YouTube)

9 pm Undercover Boss winter finale (CBS; special night and time)

Tuesday, January 28

8 pm Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye retrospective special (The CW)

9 pm Arrow series finale (The CW)

9 pm The Biggest Loser revival premiere (USA Network)

10 pm Emergence Season 1 finale (ABC)

10:30 pm Miracle Workers Season 2 premiere (TBS)

Wednesday, January 29

3 am Next in Fashion series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis special (Fox)

8 pm Super Bowl Greatest Commercials 2020 special (CBS)

9 pm Sistas time slot premiere (BET)

10 pm Miz & Mrs. Season 2 premiere (USA Network)

10 pm Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan and the Crown special (ABC)

Thursday, January 30

3 am The Stranger series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Supernatural winter finale (The CW)

8:30 pm The Good Place series finale (NBC; 90 minutes)

10 pm Evil Season 1 finale (CBS)

10 pm Impractical Jokers winter premiere (truTV)

Friday, January 31

3 am BoJack Horseman series finale (Netflix; final episodes)

3 am Ragnarok series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Taylor Swift: Miss Americana documentary premiere (Netflix)

3 am Ted Bundy: Falling For a Killer docuseries premiere (Amazon Prime; all episodes)

8 pm Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour special (HBO)

9 pm Magnum P.I. winter finale (CBS)

9 pm The Road to F9: Fast & Furious Fan Fest special (NBC)

Saturday, February 1

7 pm Murdoch Mysteries Season 13 premiere (Ovation)

8 pm Dog Bowl III (Animal Planet)

8 pm NFL Honors (Fox)

11 pm Cat Bowl II (Hallmark Channel)

11 pm Super Bowl LIV Music Fest special (Fox)

