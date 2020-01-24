The Ranch Recap: Rooster Returns in Episode 4 — But There's a Twist

The Ranch Part 8 figures out a way to bring back Danny Masterson’s Rooster Bennett… without actually bringing back Danny Masterson.

In Episode 3, Colt suffers a near-death experience — and on his birthday, no less. He finds himself pinned between his truck and a wind fence on the Peterson property, with no way out. In the following episode, his mind begins to play tricks on him, and his inner voice is represented by Siri. When he starts to lose consciousness, Siri raises its voice… only it’s not Siri.

“Seriously? You’re just going to give up?” it asks. “That’s some weak-ass s–t.”

“Siri?” Colt asks.

“Guess again,” it replies. “Cock-a-doodle-doo, motherf–ker.”

Yep, it’s Rooster, and he’s coming to Colt all the way from heaven. “I was just in a hot tub with Dale Earnhardt, Merle Haggard and Gandhi,” he says. “Guess who’s got the biggest junk? Spoiler alert: me.” Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

When Colt starts tearing up, Rooster taunts his brother, just like old times. “Are you gonna cry? Is that how you wanna go out?” he asks. “When I went off that cliff, I was giving double birds the whole way down.”

Colt then says that he’d like to hang out with Rooster and drink together, just like old times — and Rooster tells him that they can do that right now. “Just walk towards the light,” he says. Luckily, the light in the distance isn’t a pathway to heaven, but the headlights on Luke’s car. He and Abby jump out and get Colt out from behind his truck, then rush him to the emergency room where he is ultimately stabilized. He walks away from the accident with mild frostbite and a few sprained ribs.

At the hospital, Abby takes Colt’s phone; she needs his social security number to finish filling out all the paperwork. She opens Notes and finds something that her estranged husband dictated to Siri while he was trapped. “If you got this, it means I didn’t make it,” it reads. “All I’m thinking right now is about you and Peyton. Don’t tell her I was a liar. Please. I know I’ve made a lot of mistakes. Be as angry as you gotta be… Always got angry at myself. And I’m sorry if I ever made you feel like you couldn’t trust me. The worst part is, I never got the chance to prove to you that I changed. I love you.”

Lucky for Colt, the note proves to Abby that he has changed. The following night, at a belated birthday dinner, Abby presents Colt with a series of gifts — including their divorce papers. She tells him that she never signed them. She saw the note on his phone, and it broke her heart knowing that he was still fighting for their relationship while he was on the brink of death. Colt gets up from his seat and kisses his wife, signifying that these two lovebirds are gonna find a way to make it work.

What did you think of Rooster’s big “return”? And are you happy to see Colt and Abby get back together? Hit the comments with your reactions, then check back Saturday for additional coverage of The Ranch.