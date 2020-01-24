HTGAWM Season 6 Adds True Blood's Lauren Bowles for Final Episodes

RELATED STORIES HTGAWM's Jack Falahee Previews Connor's 'Rudderless' Post-Arrest Life

How to Get Away With Murder fans will see Lauren Bowles in court.

The True Blood alum has been tapped for a multi-episode arc on the ABC drama’s final season, TVLine has exclusively learned — and you don’t have to wait until April to see her in character.

Bowles will appear as Assistant U.S. Attorney Montes — pictured in the exclusive first look photo above — who faces off against Connor and Michaela in court following their arrest. She’ll make her debut in Episode 10 when the show returns for its final six installments on Thursday, April 2.

Per Murder co-star Jack Falahee, Connor won’t be handling his newfound legal trouble very well when the show returns — and he’s not just talking about the apparent panic attack that Connor has upon getting questioned by the FBI.

“[Connor’s] parents show up. They get involved and learn about his alleged crimes, and they have a lot to say about it,” Falahee recently told TVLine, adding that Connor will be “very worried about Michaela” after he and his friend are separated in custody.

“I can say that they’re offered plea deals. Whether or not it’s the same plea deal, I can’t say,” he added. “But for Connor, he’s been the one in the group who’s tried to get out, and it never happened. And now that it’s all crashing down, he’s dealing with it very poorly.”

Are you looking forward to Bowles’ face-off with Connor and Michaela? Drop a comment below with your thoughts on her casting.