HTGAWM's Jack Falahee Previews Connor's 'Rudderless' Post-Arrest Life: 'He's Dealing With It Very Poorly'

We don’t yet know who really killed How to Get Away With Murder‘s Asher Millstone. But Connor Walsh and Michaela Pratt took the initial fall for the crime in the Nov. 21 fall finale — and Connor, at the very least, will be in a very bad place when the show picks up again.

“He doesn’t deal with it well,” Connor’s portrayer, Jack Falahee, tells TVLine of his character’s arrest. “When we come back in April, it picks up almost immediately after [Connor has been arrested]. His parents show up. They get involved and learn about his alleged crimes, and they have a lot to say about it.”

In one particularly worrisome flash-forward, Connor has suffered what seems to be a panic attack while getting questioned by the FBI. And though Falahee can’t elaborate on that potential medical emergency, he can share that Connor will be “very worried about Michaela, because they’ve been kept separate from each other in custody” — and the classmates could find themselves in an uncomfortable legal pickle when they’re finally reunited.

“I can say that they’re offered plea deals. Whether or not it’s the same plea deal, I can’t say,” Falahee teases. “But for Connor, he’s been the one in the group who’s tried to get out, and it never happened. And now that it’s all crashing down, he’s dealing with it very poorly.” HTGAWM Season 6 Burning Questions

Complicating things even further is the harsh reality that Asher is dead — and whether or not one of Asher’s best friends actually murdered him, his demise will weigh heavily on the group, Falahee shares.

“Asher was the glue, you know?” he says. “He was this binding force that kept them all going… now that he’s gone, they’re rudderless. And that’s where the conflict comes from in the last six episodes: Without Asher, this North Star, can they function and survive as a group?”

And while you might assume that Connor will lean on husband Oliver during such a difficult time, Falahee confesses that Oliver’s recent “shady behavior” might send the couple through a rough patch instead.

“Oliver’s gotten this darker edge. That was more reserved for the Keating Five in the beginning, and now Oliver is throwing caution to the wind and saying, ‘Well, why don’t we do this? Why don’t we turn in this person?'” the actor warns. “That catches Connor a little off guard, and it definitely weighs on their marriage.”

How to Get Away With Murder returns Thursday, April 2 at 10/9c on ABC. (With reporting by Vlada Gelman)