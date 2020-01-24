Arrow's David Ramsey: Green Lantern Tease in Series Finale Will Please Fans

Arrow‘s series finale will follow up the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover’s glimpse of Oa, home of the Green Lantern Corps, by dropping final hints about John Diggle’s speculated connection to the intergalactic law enforcement organization.

For years, the Arrowverse has dropped breadcrumbs pointing to Dig (played by original cast member David Ramsey) becoming a GL. During “Elseworlds,” for example, the Flash of Earth-90 asked John why he wasn’t wearing his “ring.” And in the Season 7 Arrow episode “Spartan,” it was revealed that John’s stepfather is named General Roy Stewart. John Stewart, of course, is one of the DC comics characters known as Green Lantern.

In an October 2019 interview, Ramsey opined, “We have to find out what’s going on with Green Lantern. We’ve been teasing that… a crazy amount of time, so we have to put a button on that.”

Well, that button is soon coming, TVLine can confirm. Because when we recently asked Ramsey if Arrow‘s final season will drop any last Green Lantern teases, he enthusiastically shot back, “Without a doubt. You are absolutely going to get your answers. And well-deserved answers. We’ve been talking about this for years, and I think everyone by series’ end will be very happy.”

The Green Lantern Corps is actually the subject of an upcoming HBO Max series from Greg Berlanti, whose many TV projects include overseeing the Arrowverse. (Previously touted as “unlike anything seen on television,” at the TCA winter press tour it was revealed that the untitled streaming series will “span several decades and focus on the origin story of two major Green Lanterns on Earth,” and also involve the character of Sinestro.)

As you can imagine, Ramsey is excited about what Berlanti has in store.

“I’ve talked to Greg about it, and they have a great plan. It sounds fantastic,” he told TVLine. “People are champing at the bit to see this universe, to see this military corp come to live-action, and I’m among the people who are so excited.

“It’s great for for television, man,” he enthused. “I mean, people are going to be really stoked about this show.”

Arrow‘s series finale airs Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 9/8c, following a one-hour Arrow: Hitting the Bullseye preview special.

Want more scoop on Arrow, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.