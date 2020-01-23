Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Put on Hold at Disney+, Episode Count Reduced

RELATED STORIES Star Wars: The Clone Wars Returns: First (and Final!) Season on Disney+ Gets February Premiere Date — Watch Trailer

We’ve got a bad feeling about this: Disney+ is putting its Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series on hold while it looks for a new writer, and the episode count has been cut from six to four.

Pre-production on the series, which is set to bring back Star Wars prequels star Ewan McGregor as the titular Jedi master, has halted, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and the first two scripts turned in by writer Hossein Amini (The Alienist) have been scrapped. Sources say the initial scripts followed Obi-Wan as he took a young Luke Skywalker — and maybe also a young Leia — under his wing. (Collider first reported the delay. TVLine has reached out to Disney+ for comment.)

The Obi-Wan series was first announced in August, with McGregor taking the stage at Disney’s D23 Expo to confirm he’d be reprising the role for Disney+. The streamer already has a successful Star Wars series on the air in The Mandalorian, which wrapped up an acclaimed freshman season in December and is renewed for a second, slated to air this fall.

No word on when production on the Obi-Wan Kenobi series might start back up again, but McGregor and director Deborah Chow — who also helmed two Season 1 episodes of The Mandalorian — still remain attached to the project.