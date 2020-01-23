This Is Us' Chrissy Metz to Perform Breakthrough Ballad at Oscars

RELATED STORIES Oscar Nominations: The Complete List

Kate Pearson would kill for a gig like this: This Is Us‘ Chrissy Metz has been slated to sing at the 2020 Oscars, ABC announced Thursday.

Metz will perform “I’m Standing With You,” which is featured in Breakthrough, the 2019 film in which Metz played a devoted, Christian mother whose son miraculously recovers from an accident that left him near death. The song’s music and lyrics are by Diane Warren.

Other musical numbers on the Feb. 9 telecast will include: Randy Newman performing Toy Story 4‘s “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away;” Elton John performing Rocketman‘s “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again;” Idina Menzel and AURORA performing Frozen II‘s “Into the Unknown” and Cynthia Erivo (The Outsider) performing Harriet‘s “Stand Up.”

The awards ceremony also will include a special appearance by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon bandleader Questlove.

This year’s Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood Highland Center in Hollywood, Calif. They will air live on ABC at 8/7c.

Press PLAY on the video below to watch Metz and some very recognizable friends sing “I’m Standing With You” at the ACM Awards in April, then hit the comments: Which Oscars song are you most excited to hear live?