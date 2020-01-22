RELATED STORIES Star Trek: Picard Team Sets Up a Slower-Paced, More Thoughtful Trek Series (But 'We Do Have Battles,' Too)

It looks like Jean-Luc Picard will be sharing another drink with his favorite bartender soon enough.

Patrick Stewart, who’s reprising his role as Jean-Luc on CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Picard, stopped by The View on Wednesday with “a formal invitation” for co-host Whoopi Goldberg. In the video above, he asks her if she’d like to join him in Season 2 of Picard, returning to her Next Generation role as mystical bartender Guinan. Goldberg giggles and gives Stewart a warm hug as the crowd applauds, and when Stewart begs her to “please say yes,” she does so with a smile.

Both former co-stars are clearly thrilled to be working together again. Goldberg says that “Star Trek was one of the great experiences from the beginning to the end,” and Stewart replies that “it was wonderful having you, and we cannot wait to have you with us again one more time.”

Goldberg appeared alongside Stewart as Guinan in 29 episodes of Next Generation, along with the movies Star Trek: Generations and Star Trek: Nemesis. With Stewart’s TNG co-stars Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis already set to join the cast, Star Trek: Picard debuts this Thursday, Jan. 23 on CBS All Access — and has already been renewed for Season 2.

Press PLAY above to see the warm moment between Stewart and Goldberg, and then hit the comments: Are you excited to see Jean-Luc and Guinan together again?