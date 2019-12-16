Star Trek: Picard Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Premiere (Report)

CBS All Access is taking the season of giving very seriously: The streaming service has reportedly renewed Star Trek: Picard for Season 2, more than a month before its series premiere.

According to our sister site Deadline, the second season will span 10 episodes (as will the first).

CBS All Access is not commenting on the renewal report.

Star Trek: Picard finds Sir Patrick Stewart reprising his iconic role, as Picard begins the next chapter of his life. Santiago Cabrera (Salvation), Michelle Hurd (Blindspot), Alison Pill (The Newsroom), Harry Treadaway (Mr. Mercedes) and Isa Briones (American Crime Story: Versace) co-star. They’ll be joined by Star Trek: Voyager‘s Jeri Ryan and Next Generation‘s Brent Spiner, who will reprise their respective roles as Seven of Nine and Data. Jonathan Frakes (Riker) and Marina Sirtis (Troi) will also make appearances during Season 1. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

“I don’t see it as a sequel. That word doesn’t resonate for me. I see it as part of the growth of the whole franchise,” Stewart previously told TVLine, adding that Picard’s “discontent and unsettled nature is present the moment the camera rolled at the beginning, and I hope it will be evident to the audience that all is not well with him.”

The offshoot will premiere on Thursday, Jan. 23, followed by weekly episode drops on CBS All Access. TVLine’s Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated with Picard‘s reported Season 2 pickup.

