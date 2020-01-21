Altered Carbon Eyes February Season 2 Premiere (Finally!) at Netflix

RELATED STORIES I Am Not Okay With This, Supernatural Teen Drama From Stranger Things and F***ing World EPs, Gets Date at Netflix

Season 2 of Netflix’s Altered Carbon will spin up on Thursday, Feb. 27 — nearly two years after Season 1 debuted.

The streaming video service announced the premiere date via a tweet Tuesday.

The next chapter of the sci-fi drama will follow the continuing adventures of Takeshi Kovacs — the character previously played by Joel Kinnaman and now, thanks to Kovacs’ new “sleeve,” played by Anthony Mackie (The Hurt Locker).

Other new Season 2 cast members include Lela Loren (Power) as Danica Harlan, governor of Harlan’s World; Simone Missick (All Rise) as Trepp, a bounty hunter; Dina Shihabi (Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) as DIG 301, an artificial intelligence designed to assist archaeologists; James Saito (The Terror) as Tanaseda Hideki, a centuries-old organized crime boss who has quite a bit of power on Harlan’s World.

Returning cast members include Renee Elise Goldsberry as the elusive Quellcrist Falconer and Chris Conner as Poe.

The video accompanying Netflix’s tweet doesn’t offer any new footage or hint at what will befall Kovacs in the coming episodes. But it does look all shiny, tech-y and ominous, and if that doesn’t sum up this show, we don’t know what does.

Are you planning to tune into Altered Carbon‘s long-awaited second season? Sound off in the comments!