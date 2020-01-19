Bob's Burgers EP's Musical Comedy Central Park Slates Apple TV+ Premiere

RELATED STORIES Chris Evans Thriller Defending Jacob Sets April Premiere Date at Apple TV+

Central Park, an animated musical comedy from Loren Bouchard (Bob’s Burgers) will premiere at Apple TV+ this summer, the streaming service announced Sunday.

The series follows the Tillermans, a family that lives in and cares for — you guessed it — New York City’s Central Park. “Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world’s most famous park, while fending off a hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos,” reads the series’ official description.

The voice cast includes Josh Gad (Frozen), Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton), Kristen Bell (The Good Place), Kathryn Hahn (Transparent), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) and Stanley Tucci (Feud: Bette and Joan).

Central Park is written and executive-produced by Bouchard, alongside Gad and Nora Smith (Bob’s Burgers).

Bob’s Burgers is currently airing its 10th season with a movie set for release on July 17, 2020. Bouchard is also the creator of Adult Swim’s Lucy, the Daughter of the Devil, in addition to co-creating Home Movies with Brendon Small.

