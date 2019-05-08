TVLine Items: Ty Burrell Gets Animated, Bob's Burgers Movie Date and More

Ty Burrell is playing both father and husband to Amy Poehler. (We’ll explain in a bit.)

The Modern Family star has joined the cast of Fox’s forthcoming animated family comedy Duncanville, co-created by Poehler (Parks and Recreation) and Mike and Julie Scully (The Simpsons).

The show follows a spectacularly average 15-year-old boy named Duncan (voiced by Poehler), who has a rich fantasy life, and the people in his world. Burrell will voice the character of Jack, father of Duncan and husband to Annie (also Poehler). He is described as “a classic-rock-obsessed plumber who’s determined to be a better dad than the one he had.”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* The feature-length Bob’s Burgers movie will hit theaters on July 17, 2020.

* NBC is bringing back the celebrity genealogy reality series Who Do You Think You Are?, executive-produced by Lisa Kudrow, for a 13-episode season. The show originally aired on NBC from 2010 to 2012 before moving to TLC for an additional seven seasons.

* Paramount Network has renewed Ink Master for Seasons 12 and 13. Season 12 premieres Tuesday, June 11, at 10/9c, while Season 13 is slated for 2020.

* The dramedy This Close will return for Season 2 with two back-to-back episodes on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 9 pm PT/midnight ET on SundanceTV. The rest of the eight-episode season will unspool with double installments on Friday, Sept. 13, Thursday, Sept. 19 and Friday, Sept. 20. Guest stars include Marcia Cross (Desperate Housewives), Camryn Manheim (The Practice), Steven Weber (iZombie), Austin Nichols (The Walking Dead), Lisa Rinna (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Margaret Cho (Drop Dead Diva) and Millicent Simmonds (A Quiet Place).

* Pop TV’s new comedy Florida Girls will debut with back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, July 10 at 10 pm. The series follows four friends who are forced to confront their stagnant lives when their only ambitious friend moves away to follow her dreams.

* Netflix has released a trailer for Season 3 of Nailed It!, which returns for more culinary disasters on Friday, May 17:

* The OWN family drama Ambitions, starring Robin Givens (Riverdale), will premiere Tuesday, June 18, at 10 pm. Watch a trailer:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?