The Good Place Stars Explain Why This Week's Final Scene Wasn't the 'Disney Storybook Ending' It Seemed to Be

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Thursday’s The Good Place.

Wait… did the Good Place gang all just get into the Good Place?! So the show’s over?

The end of Thursday’s episode gave us what we might expect to see in a series finale: Eleanor, Chidi, Jason and Tahani all learning they’ve gotten into the Good Place and piling into a golden hot air balloon along with Michael and Janet to enjoy their heavenly rewards. But we still have two episodes left, including a supersized finale on Jan. 30, so this isn’t really the end of the story, is it?

“I think maybe a Disney storybook ending would have us end there, where we go off in a balloon, happily ever after,” star Manny Jacinto, who plays Jason, tells TVLine. But series creator Michael Schur “likes to push further as much as he can,” he hints. “It might seem like the ending, but we have [two] episodes left, and we’re making it count, that’s for sure.”

Jacinto’s co-star William Jackson Harper (Chidi) adds that Schur likes to use a metaphor about how most stories end with a marriage, “but in a way, that’s actually the beginning of another story. And, one could argue, an even larger story. So I think he really took that concept to heart when writing these last few episodes, and that’s reflected in the stuff that’s coming up.”

The official episode descriptions from NBC aren’t much help: In next Thursday’s episode (NBC, 8:30/7:30c), “the group makes some new friends,” and in the Jan. 30 series finale, “various conversations occur, between various groups of people.”

