Psych 2 Adds Million Little Things' Allison Miller, Sarah Chalke, Others

A Million Little Things fans tuning in for the Psych 2 will do a double take, seeing as Allison Miller — who plays Maggie to James Roday’s Gary on the ABC drama — has been revealed as part of the TV-movie sequel’s cast.

Also on board for Psych 2, per our sister site Deadline, are Sarah Chalke (Scrubs), Richard Schiff (The Good Doctor) and Kadeem Hardison (A Different World).

Premiering on the upcoming Peacock streaming service, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home finds Gus and Shawn (played by Roday and Dule Hill) returning to the side of Santa Barbara police chief Carlton Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) when he is ambushed on the job and left for dead, after which he begins to see “impossible” happenings at his recovery clinic.

In their investigation, “Shawn and Gus are forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural,” reads the synopsis. “Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever.”

Psych 2 also brings back series vets Maggie Lawson (as Juliet), Kirsten Nelson (as Karen) and Corbin Bernsen (as Henry).

As for the new faces, Miller will play an entrepreneur whose business ideas impede Shawn and Gus’ investigation; Chalke will play Lassie’s fast-talking nurse, who forms a bond with Gus; Schiff is the founder of Lassie’s high-end recovery center; and Hardison plays a patient whose condition takes an odd turn for the worse after being admitted.

The Peacock streaming service launches nationally on July 15; get details here.