TVLine Items: Brockmire Final Season Trailer, AMC's Quiz Premiere and More

The future has arrived in a newly released trailer for the fourth and final season of Brockmire, premiering Wednesday, March 18 on IFC.

The upcoming farewell run jumps ahead “10 years into the future of Jim’s life and all the other characters’ lives,” showrunner Joel Church-Cooper previously told TVLine. “Amanda Peet [is back for] five episodes, so it’s really a return to the Jules and Jim dynamic, but it’s different because both people have changed and been without each other for a long time… Charles is back, Jules is back and there’s a circular nature to the storytelling of Season 1 to Season 4 that I feel will make you feel like you watched a full story.”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* AMC’s Quiz — a three-part drama about the 2001 Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? UK cheating scandal, starring Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), Michael Sheen (The Good Fight) and Sian Clifford (Fleabag) — will air over three consecutive nights, beginning Monday, May 25 at 9/8c.

* Meryl Streep will narrate the Apple TV+ animated short film Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth, premiering Friday, April 17. The voice cast also includes Chris O’Dowd (Get Shorty), Ruth Negga (Preacher) and Jacob Tremblay (Room).

* Hulu has released a trailer for Normal People, a half-hour drama based on Sally Rooney’s novel about “the tender but complicated relationship of Marianne (Gentleman Jack‘s Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (newcomer Paul Mescal) from the end of their school days in a small town west of Ireland to their undergraduate years at Trinity College.” The series premieres this spring.

* AMC has released a full-length trailer for Dispatches From Elsewhere, starring Jason Segel, Sally Field, André Benjamin, Eve Lindley and Richard E. Grant, premiering Sunday, March 1 at 10/9c:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?