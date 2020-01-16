Ratings: Stumptown Eyes Lows, Almost Family Flat Ahead of Saturday Move

RELATED STORIES Almost Family and Flirty Dancing Finales Get Saturday Airdates

Almost Family and Flirty Dancing Finales Get Saturday Airdates Stumptown Sneak Peek: Hoffman Requires Grey's Carjacking Expertise

ABC’s Stumptown this Wednesday drew just 2.5 million total viewers along with a 0.4 demo rating, ticking down week-to-week to mark new series lows for the freshman drama.

Opening ABC’s night, The Goldbergs (3.6 mil/0.7) returned down a tick, while Schooled (2.9 mil/0.6) was steady. Mourning Family (3.8 mil/0.9) and Single Parents (2.5 mil/0.6) matched their most recent, non-Jeopardy! ratings, yet slipped to season lows in audience.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Chicago Med (8.4 mil/1.2), Fire (8.1 mil/1.2) and P.D. (6.8 mil/1.1) all rose a tenth in the demo, with the first two leading the night in the demo and audience.

THE CW | Leading out of some surely adorable dog show thing, (the already renewed) Nancy Drew (668K/0.1) returned to her second smallest audience of the season while steady in the demo.

FOX | In their final Wednesday airings, Flirty Dancing (1.5 mil/0.4) ticked up, while Almost Family (1 mil/0.3) was flat.

CBS | Undercover Boss (4.4 mil/0.7), Criminal Minds (4.6 mil/0.7) and SWAT‘s winter premiere (3.6 mil/0.6) were all steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.