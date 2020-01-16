Punky Brewster Sequel Ordered to Series at NBC's Streaming Service

RELATED STORIES Saved by the Bell Revival Video: Jessie, Slater and [Spoiler] Return to The Max

Saved by the Bell Revival Video: Jessie, Slater and [Spoiler] Return to The Max Saved by the Bell Revival: Zack and Kelly Will Appear 'In Some Capacity'

Everyone’s favorite pigtailed moppet is officially back: NBC Universal’s streaming service Peacock has greenlit a sequel to the 1980s sitcom Punky Brewster, TVLine has learned.

As previously reported, Soleil Moon Frye will return as the titular character, and Cherie Johnson will reprise her role as Punky’s best friend, Cherie. Freddie Prinze Jr. will guest-star in the premiere as Punky’s ex-husband, Travis. The cast also includes Lauren Donzis (No Good Nick) and newcomers Quinn Copeland, Oliver De Los Santos and Noah Cottrell.

Season 1 will consist of 10 episodes that will follow a grown-up Punky, who’s now a single mom with three kids. Punky is in the process of pulling her life together when she meets Izzy (played by Copeland), a girl in the foster-care system who reminds Punky of her younger self.

Steve and Jim Armogida (School of Rock) will write and executive-produce the sequel series; Frye, original series creator David Duclon and Jimmy Fox (The Arrangement) also will serve as executive producers.

Are you excited to hear that Punky will be back on your screen? Let us know in the comments!