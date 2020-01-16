New Amsterdam Casts Gina Gershon as Dr. Bloom's Alcoholic Mother

RELATED STORIES New Amsterdam Stars on Bittersweet Bloom/Ligon Reveal, Iggy's Breakdown

New Amsterdam is delving into Dr. Lauren Bloom’s troubled family history: Gina Gershon (Riverdale) will recur during Season 2 of the NBC drama as the doc’s mother, TVLine has learned exclusively.

Jeanie Bloom was “a raging alcoholic throughout most of her daughter’s childhood,” per the official character description. “She would get mean and then sick, while Lauren was left to clean up the mess. This happened as early as age 7, which was the first time Lauren got drunk. She chugged half of Jeanie’s martini in the hopes it would keep her sober. It didn’t.”

The introduction of Bloom’s mother will force Lauren to “really be confronted with everything she hates about herself, reflected back at her, and why she makes the choices she makes,” cast member Janet Montgomery tells TVLine.

Jeanie was previously referenced in Season 1, “but just from Bloom’s point of view,” Montgomery notes. “This character is their own person with their own story, so I think it’s going to be more complicated for Bloom. We all look at our parents as though they’re supposed to be perfect, and every f—kup they make is like a slight on you. So I think it’s going to be really healing, whatever comes out of this relationship with her mom.”

Gershon — who also recurs on Riverdale, as Jughead’s mother Gladys Jones — will first appear in the Feb. 18 episode, which was directed by series lead Ryan Eggold. Her other recent TV credits include Red Oaks and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, as well as a guest spot on The Good Fight as “Melania Trump.”

New Amsterdam (airing Tuesdays at 10/9c) was recently renewed for not one, not two, but three additional seasons.

Are you excited to meet Dr. Bloom’s mother? Hit the comments with your thoughts on the casting!