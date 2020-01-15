Young Sheldon Casts Reba McEntire as [Spoiler]'s Ex-Wife

RELATED STORIES Quotes of the Week: Mr. Robot, Grey's, Will & Grace, Young Sheldon and More

Oklahoma native Reba McEntire is headed to East Texas by way of Young Sheldon.

The country music superstar will guest-star in a February episode of the Big Bang Theory prequel series, TVLine has learned.

McEntire will play June, the “fun and fiery” ex-wife of Craig T. Nelson’s Dale Ballard. She strikes up an unlikely friendship with Meemaw (Annie Potts), who is currently dating the little league coach.

McEntire previously headlined the WB comedy Reba, which co-starred Melissa Peterman, who plays Young Sheldon neighbor Brenda Sparks. TVLine has (sadly) confirmed that McEntire and Peterman will not cross paths on the CBS comedy.

In addition to her eponymous sitcom, which ran for six seasons between 2001-2007, McEntire starred opposite Lily Tomlin in the short-lived ABC comedy Malibu Country, which aired during the 2012-13 TV season. She has since appeared in episodes of Last Man Standing, Baby Daddy and The Neighbors.

Young Sheldon Season 3 continues on Thursday with Episode 12, which marks the return of fellow kid genius Paige (played by recurring guest star Mckenna Grace). In the episode, Sheldon learns to listen when Paige struggles with her parents’ divorce, and Georgie tries to buy his way out of doing his chores. (The TBBT offshoot has already been renewed for Season 4.)

