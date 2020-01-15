Mindhunter Cast Released From Contracts as Season 3 Is Put on Indefinite Hold

RELATED STORIES BoJack Horseman Trailer: Will BoJack Find Happiness in the Series Finale?

Cue Agent Holden Ford’s next death glare: A potential third season of Mindhunter has been put on indefinite hold and cast members Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany and Anna Torv have been released from their contracts. Exec producer David Fincher’s busy schedule precipitated the move.

“David is focused on directing his first Netflix film Mank and on producing the second season of Love, Death and Robots,” a Netflix rep said in a statement to TVLine. “He may revisit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime felt it wasn’t fair to the actors to hold them from seeking other work while he was exploring new work of his own.”

Fincher’s slow-burn psychological thriller centered on two FBI agents (Groff and McCallany) and a psychologist (Torv) working withinthe bureau’s Behavioral Science Unit. Together, the trio interviewed serial killers to get a better understanding of their motivations and to (hopefully) solve ongoing cases.

Season 2, which consisted of eight episodes and premiered in August, centered on the Atlanta child murders in 1979-81, during which African-American serial killer Wayne Williams was tried, convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for killing two adult males. Williams, however, was never tried for any of the child murders, 23 of which he was suspected of being involved with.

Other serial killers to be featured in Season 2 include Charles Manson (played by Justified‘s Damon Herriman) and David Berkowitz aka “Son of Sam.”