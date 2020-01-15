Insecure Season 4 Gets Premiere Date at HBO — Plus, a Teaser That Hints the Episode Count Isn't All That's Grown

Malibu — the wait was killing us. Like for real. But on Wednesday, HBO not only dropped a teaser for Season 4 of Issa Rae’s Insecure, it revealed that the premiere date is Sunday, April 12.

The brilliant and beloved dramedy was renewed back in September 2018, but even as recently as the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour a year later, there was no word on when, exactly, it would return. “We’re writing it now” was all the series co-creator/leading lady could say at the time. At least at that point we found out that we’d be getting two extra episodes for a total of 10 (as opposed to the eight apiece that made up Seasons 1-3).

And judging from the clip above, the episode count won’t be the only thing that’s bigger in Season 4. In the video, Rae’s character — also named Issa — spits a spirited rhyme as she puts on a fashion show in front of three mirrors, only to… oh, s—. Split her skirt. “Ass getting fat,” she laughs as her reflections ask, “What you been eating?” and “You gonna return that?”

Oh, Insecure, how we’ve missed you. If you’ll recall — and you may not, it’s been so long! — Season 3 concluded with Issa turning 30, reconnecting with ex Lawrence (who was, of course, seeing someone new) and learning that she hadn’t been ghosted, as she and we thought, by Nathan. At least he hadn’t intended to ghost her.

To check out the teaser, press PLAY on the video above. Then hit the comments: Are you Team Lawrence or Team Nathan?