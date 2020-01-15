Confederate Officially Axed: HBO Confirms Controversial Slavery Drama From Game of Thrones EPs Is Dead

RELATED STORIES Star Wars' Daisy Ridley Raps (!) Recap of the Saga's First 8 Films -- Watch

With Game of Thrones EPs David Benioff and D.B. Weiss now tethered to Netflix via a mega-bucks overall deal, HBO president Casey Bloys officially confirms to TVLine that the pair’s long-gestating, controversial slavery drama Confederate will not be moving forward.

Confederate, an hour-long, sci-fi drama that envisions an alternate, post-Civil War world wherein “the southern states have successfully seceded from the Union, giving rise to a nation in which slavery remains legal and has evolved into a modern institution,” was dogged by controversy from the moment it was announced three years ago. Critics bristled at the idea of two white men — who have already come under fire for their portrayal of race (or lack thereof) on Game of Thrones — heading up a show about slavery.

Confederate has been on life support since February 2018 when news broke that Disney and Lucasfilm signed Benioff and Weiss to create a new Star Wars trilogy. Last fall, the duo walked away from the Star Wars project, citing the demands of their new deal with Netflix. “We love Star Wars,” they said. “When George Lucas built it, he built us too. Getting to talk about Star Wars with him and the current Star Wars team was the thrill of a lifetime, and we will always be indebted to the saga that changed everything.”