Game of Thrones Creators Sign Massive Development Deal With Netflix

Game of Thrones‘ creators have hit the loot train: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have signed a massive, reportedly nine-figure overall deal with Netflix to develop new movies and TV shows for the streamer.

News of the deal comes from our sister site Deadline, which reports that Benioff and Weiss will write, direct and produce new projects exclusively for Netflix, with an eye toward developing a “water cooler series” in the vein of Thrones. First, though, Benioff and Weiss will work on a series of Star Wars films for Disney, the first of which is slated to hit theaters in 2022.

“We are thrilled to welcome master storytellers David Benioff and Dan Weiss to Netflix,” chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement. “They are a creative force and have delighted audiences worldwide with their epic storytelling. We can’t wait to see what their imaginations will bring to our members.”

Benioff and Weiss are best known as the creators and executive producers of HBO’s Game of Thrones, which wrapped up an eight-season run earlier this year. The pair’s work on the final season faced heavy criticism from fans and the media, but Thrones did earn a record 32 Emmy nominations for its farewell run and hit series-high ratings, with 19.3 million total viewers watching the series finale across all HBO platforms.

HBO did announce another series, the alt-history drama Confederate, from Benioff and Weiss, but the concept sparked controversy, and the project has been in limbo ever since. (Earlier this year, HBO president Casey Bloys said Confederate was merely delayed, not scrapped altogether.) The network is also developing a number of Thrones spinoffs, including a prequel starring Naomi Watts — but Benioff and Weiss won’t be involved in the production of those.