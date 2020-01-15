AEW: Dynamite Renewed Through 2023 at TNT, Second Series Planned

RELATED STORIES Cable TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Cancelled?

Wrestling fans can continue to enjoy the new Golden Age because TNT’s AEW: Dynamite has been renewed through 2023. And it’s also getting an offshoot.

WarnerMedia announced on Wednesday that not only has it extended its deal with All Elite Wrestling, the new wrestling league that launched only a year ago, but that there will also be an additional night of AEW — a second show that has received a straight-to-series order.

WarnerMedia continuing to work with AEW is a smart, unsurprising decision. The league, which counts Tony Khan as its President and CEO, as well as former-WWE star Cody Rhodes as its EVP, has been a massive hit both in terms of fan response and ratings. Its weekly Wednesday flagship show AEW: Dynamite, which debuted in October, premiered as the night’s No. 1 wrestling program — despite going up against WWE’s NXT (which switched over from the WWE network to USA in September).

AEW: Dynamite premiered at a time when many wrestling fans (and, it seems, many wrestlers who switched over) were becoming dissatisfied with WWE’s product and were itching for something new. “The fans have spoken and after only three months, we have seen AEW shake up the wrestling world and this will only continue as we build upon this momentum,” said TNT president Kevin Reilly.

“When we launched AEW one year ago, we wanted to start a revolution that would disrupt the wrestling business, but everyone said that it would take a strong weekly television partner to make AEW real in the eyes of everyone – above all, the fans,” said AEW CEO Tony Khan. “We’re now making the ultimate statement that the team of AEW and TNT is here to stay and to bring fans more of the great wrestling that the fans demand and deserve.”

Currently, AEW boasts wrestlers such as Chris Jericho, Darby Allin, Nyla Rose (who is the first openly trans wrestler in a major promotion), and Awesome Kong (who plays Tammé Dawson in Netflix’s GLOW). In addition to Dynamite, AEW airs a weekly web series of dark matches on YouTube called AEW: Dark. It’s next pay-per-view, Revolution, will air February 29, 2020 live from Chicago.

AEW Dynamite airs live on Wednesdays at 8/7c.